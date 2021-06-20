Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Friday. 934,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.