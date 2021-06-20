Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $78.52. 36,755,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,886,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

