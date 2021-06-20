Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,211 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.75. 4,538,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $221.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

