Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,047 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. 421,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,125. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46.

