Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 408.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after buying an additional 50,383 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7,144.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $234.61. 577,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.12 and a 52-week high of $239.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

