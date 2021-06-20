Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

