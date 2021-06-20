Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,485 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. 14,937,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $378.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

