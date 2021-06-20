Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,170,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,127. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

