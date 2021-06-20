Aviva PLC Acquires 811 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

