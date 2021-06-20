Aviva PLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $67.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.