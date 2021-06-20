Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.