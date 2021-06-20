Aviva PLC Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.