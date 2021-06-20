Aviva PLC Purchases 1,309 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.55 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

