Aviva PLC Sells 1,256 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $601.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.10 and a 1 year high of $609.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.