AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 962,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,438. AVROBIO has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $390.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.