Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 24,496 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,496 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 244,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,367. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $58.13 and a one year high of $63.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82.

