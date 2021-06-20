Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $140.42. 210,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.03. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $119.99 and a one year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

