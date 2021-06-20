B. Riley Trims Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price to $8.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James increased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

FBIO stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.51. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 103.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 80.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100,594 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

