Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

