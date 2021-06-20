Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $21.02 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

