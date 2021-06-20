Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

