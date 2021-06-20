Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ABB by 3,679.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in ABB by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in ABB by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.