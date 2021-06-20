Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,867 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.68.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

