Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $40,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $19,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $2,400,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

