Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 214,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

