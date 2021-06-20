Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

