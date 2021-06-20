Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 14,537 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

