Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 260 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,352.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,286.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $763.98 and a 1-year high of $1,384.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

