Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

