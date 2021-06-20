BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.76 Million

Brokerages expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post sales of $262.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $272.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $261.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.