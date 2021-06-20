Bank of America Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $900.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $800.00 to $900.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $745.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $356.00 and a twelve month high of $775.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,526,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,414 shares of company stock valued at $59,176,291. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

