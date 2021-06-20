Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.38 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $45.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

