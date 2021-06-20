Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.33 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of American Water Works worth $47,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.