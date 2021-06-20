Bank of Montreal Can Invests $42.17 Million in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FUN. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.78 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.24.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.