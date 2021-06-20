Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.27% of M&T Bank worth $52,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

MTB opened at $142.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

