Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,116 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Northern Trust worth $40,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

NTRS stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.