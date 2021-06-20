Bank of Montreal Can Sells 60,063 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $45,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

