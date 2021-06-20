Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $57,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.78. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

