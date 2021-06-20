Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 127,496 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $396,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.