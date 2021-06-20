Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 154,847 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Northrop Grumman worth $499,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 53.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $367.19 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

