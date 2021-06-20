Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 40,307 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $526,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

