Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,943,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $364,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.76 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

