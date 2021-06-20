Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $415.56 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,550,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 250,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $415,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.70 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

