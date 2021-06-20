Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,579,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $473,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after buying an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $168.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

