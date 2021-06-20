Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Moody’s worth $378,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $348.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.96. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $357.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

