Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,741.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 323.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

