Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OZK opened at $38.85 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.