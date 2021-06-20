Barclays Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $605.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

