Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BCS opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.