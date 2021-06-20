Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Redburn Partners began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $278.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.81. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

